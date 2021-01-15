A total of 306,874 Oklahoma residents have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System.
As of this advisory, there are 38,245 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,923 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Active cases:
- Dewey County, 33 with 7 in Seiling, 1 in Taloga, 11 in Vici, 7 in Leedey, and none in Camargo.
- Ellis County, 22 with 3 in Arnett, 11 in Shattuck, 7 in Gage and 1 in Fargo.
- Harper County, 25 with 14 in Buffalo and 10 in Laverne.
- Woodward County, 199 with 157 in Woodward, 6 in Fort Supply, 26 in Mooreland and 3 in Sharon.
There are 43 additional deaths identified to report, including one in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group, and one in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
