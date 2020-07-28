Woodward County Health Department Administrative Programs Officer Esmeralda Mata addressed the board of Woodward County Commissioners Monday morning with a covid update.
“We have 28 confirmed cumulative cases, (in Woodward County),” Mata said. “The total of Oklahoma cumulative covid cases is 31,285, and that's 1,204 from the previous day.”
In new numbers from Monday, the total cases are 32,686 as 1,401 were added.
In discussing the possible amending of security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19, District Attorney Christopher M. Boring reminded the board that jury trials will begin the third week of August.
According to District Judge Justin Eilers, alternative locations are being considered for jury selection in order for social distancing to be applied. He said he is considering a mask mandate for his courtroom during the jury trials. Witnesses who testify may have to wear a clear face shield, since seeing their facial expressions and body language is important to the attorneys and the jury.
“By August 17 there's only going to be a handful of counties in the state that have done jury trials, but in this situation… due process demands it,” Eilers said. “At the end of the day I'm responsible for the safety and well being of the people in my courtroom.”
The public hearing for a reclassification of zoning was closed without discussion or contest.
Eddie and Juania Pruitt requested a tract of land in District 3 to be rezoned from general agriculture to general industrial.
The land is situated in the SW of SE of Section 21 T23N R21W, 200 feet from the road to the back of the house and 107 feet from the back of the house to the front of a shop and 307 feet from the road to the front of the shop and to include the shop.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority was acknowledged for Whispering Creek Farms north of the airport in District 3 in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 24 T23N R22W.
Commissioners approved a Fair Board recommendation to change the Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer’s hourly wage to a salary. According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, with an hourly wage, only the first 40 hours contributes toward retirement. Since Poer puts in an average of 5 hours a week overtime, it was suggested she be put on a salary so the whole amount can contribute toward her retirement. White clarified this is not actually an increase in pay, just an added value in her benefits.
The board discussed a lawn mowing contract with Bobby Gainer for the County Health Department. The item was tabled after White asked why the contract isn’t bid since the service is funded with county tax dollars.
A resignation letter from Public Facilities Board Member Harvey Rutherford was approved. The appointment of Roger Wagner to the board was also approved.
Commissioners approved a couple of transfers of appropriations. One out of the SF-6 Fair Programs into the Fair Premiums and Awards account in the amount of $14,482.54. This transfer is due to changing to a chart of accounts, specifying the account numbers are the same transferring all into one account.
The other transfer is $1,700 out of the Court Clerk Tammy Roberts’s personal services and into Court Clerk Travel due to no beginning balance in that account. According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, Roberts forgot to add travel to her budget last year and this amount is to cover this year until the new budget is approved.
The board approved a Fiscal Year 2021 contract including two one-year options to renew from the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs. According to Boring, this contract has gone up substantially, around $60,000 more than the previous year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.