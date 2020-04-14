There are nine new deaths in Oklahoma as a result of COVID-19 according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health in its Tuesday update.
One of the deaths was in Major County, a female in the 18-35 age group, the state department said. All of the other deaths reported were 65-or older.
Major County saw its case total rise to 2 along with the reported death, according to OSDH. There were no other changes in Northwest Oklahoma.
Garfield County remains at 7 cases, with one death, an 86-year-old woman who died in the first week of April, according to OSDH, which confirmed on Friday, April 10, that the woman had tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 6 cases in Kingfisher County, including one First Shamrock Care Center resident in Kingfisher, according to OSDH. Alfalfa and Woodward counties each have recorded one case and Grant County has confirmed two cases of the virus. There have been no cases officially recorded by OSDH in Blaine or Woods counties.
There are now 108 deaths in Oklahoma attributed to COVID-19.
According to the update, there have been 2,184 confirmed positive cases and 488 hospitalizations. There have been 28,225 negative tests from various laboratories.
As of Monday, 1,060 people have recovered from the virus.
Here are the positive cases by age group: 0-4 (21), 5-17 (35), 18-35 (387), 36-49 (450), 50-64 (561), 65-plus (730).
