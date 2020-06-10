Oklahoma is found to be number 8 in the nation for biggest health improvements during the pandemic, according to a WalletHub report. The report highlights which states have experienced a positive trend in their residents’ health over the past few weeks.
The report is based on death rate, positive testing and current estimated transmission numbers, according to WalletHub.
The fatality estimate could be lower due to cases that were undiagnosed or had milder symptoms and two-thirds of the people who died with COVID-19 had at least one chronic condition, according to the Oklahoma COVID-19 weekly epidemiology and surveillance reports.
Those conditions included in the weekly epidemiology reports are chronic heart or circulatory disease, diabetes, chronic lung failure, and chronic liver failure.
According to the epidemiology report, Oklahoma had 637 confirmed cases from May 22 through May 28, which is an 8 percent increase from the week before. Yet, deaths decreased over 18 percent in that time.
Woodward County now has a total of 8 reported cases with four recoveries. Out of Texas County’s 955 total cases, 913 have recovered. Beaver County has 24 recoveries out of 27 cases total. Dewey and Harper Counties have had no new cases and all reported have recovered, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
There were 117 new confirmed cases statewide on Wednesday, bringing the total up to 7,480 with 6,166 total recoveries. Oklahoma has suffered 355 total deaths, two of those in the past 24 hours. Only 150 Oklahoma residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to OSDH.
