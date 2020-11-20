Dear Boomer family,
As many of you are aware, the WPS Board of Education met in special session on Wednesday evening and passed measures to implement a mask mandate in our schools. The decision was based on many factors, including input from local healthcare officials who were present at the meeting.
*Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, all staff, students and visitors entering the school will be required to wear face masks. Each student was issued two reusable face masks earlier this year, and we will issue two additional masks per student after we return from Thanksgiving break. We sincerely hope and pray that this added measure will augment our defenses and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our schools.
The BOE also adopted changes to our quarantine protocols. These changes are illustrated in the included graphic. Please be aware that exposures are considered on a case-by-case basis and there may be exceptions to the illustrated scenarios. Again, our first priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and community. Maintaining in-person instruction for our students is the best way to ensure that their social-emotional needs are me, they are receiving high-quality academic instruction and that they have access to nutritious meals.
As we approach the holiday week, WPS would like to encourage all students, staff and our community to celebrate Thanksgiving safely. Returning from Thanksgiving break, we will continue to offer full, in-person instruction at each site.
There is nothing more important to WPS than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families. We appreciate your flexibility, patience and understanding and support as we navigate the upcoming weeks. We are optimistic that the protocols we have put into place will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year.
Thank you for your cooperation and for your support of Woodward Public Schools and have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
* Please communicate with your child's school as mask guidelines for students differ by age group.
