As of Wednesday, 94,979 people in Oklahoma have recovered from covid, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).
There have been 19 additional deaths identified in the latest report including one male, 65 or older, in Beaver County. This makes 1,210 total deaths in the state, according to OSDH.
Woodward County has 63 active cases. Of those, 35 are in Woodward, 21 in Fort Supply, 2 in Sharon, and 5 in Mooreland. There have been 1,143 recovered in the County.
Ellis County has 5 active cases. Harper County has 21. Dewey and Beaver Counties both have 12 active cases each.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
