The number of deaths in Oklahoma attributed to the COVID-19 virus jumped by 16 on Tuesday to 67 overall.
The majority of those who died were older than 65.
Overall, there are 1,472 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma. There are 1,436 negative cases, but those are only reported from the state public health laboratory and do not include negative results from private labs.
As of Monday, there had been 522 people considered recovered from the illness.
In Tuesday's report, a positive test was reported from Beaver County and one was reported from Dewey County.
SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
• As of this advisory, there are 1,472 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• There are an additional 16 deaths:
◦ Six in Tulsa County: a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65.
◦ One in Adair County, a female older than 65.
◦ One in Cherokee County, a female older than 65.
◦ One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
◦ One in Creek County, a male older than 65.
◦ One in Kay County, a female older than 65
◦ One in Mayes County, a male older than 65.
◦ Two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65.
◦ One in Wagoner County, a female older than 65.
◦ One in Washington County, a male older than 65.
• There are 67 total deaths in the state.
• The Public Health Laboratory at OSDH continues to process the more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. Numbers will be added to this daily report once all results are processed through the system.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) coordinated with the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to deliver supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.
• The OSDH is providing information daily via OEM to 911 call centers so that first responders can be notified if an address they are responding to correlates with an address of a patient confirmed with COVID-19. This information is only made available to 911 call centers.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
