Numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
As of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases reached 565 with 23 total deaths, the department reports.
Here is more of the report
• As of this advisory, there are 565 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• There are an additional six deaths:
◦ Three in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 50-64 age group and another male older than 65.
◦ One in Canadian County, a male older than 65.
◦ One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
◦ One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.
• There are 23 total deaths in the state.
• By the end of Monday, the state received more than 60 percent of its personal protective equipment (PPE) order from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), and the state expects to be at 100 percent in the next couple days. The order included the following items: gloves, gowns, face/eye protection, N95, and surgical masks.
◦ On Sunday, officials moved 700 cases of PPE to regional warehouses located on the front lines of resupplying medical system providers
◦ Due to a continued national shortage, the state will reserve SNS for hospitals which have 1) ICU beds and 2) have persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 or patients with a positive test.
◦ Due to a multi-million dollar order the state placed on the private market, officials anticipate larger shipments of PPE, to include additional N95 masks, in the next week.
• REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:
◦ No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.
◦ People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.
◦ PLEASE NOTE: Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.
◦ On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Cases: Positive, 565; Negative 1,229; Hospitalizations, 177; Deaths, 23.
Cases by age group: 0-4 (4), 5-17 (8), 18-35 (91), 36-49 (108), 50-64 (155), 65-plus (199)
Counties: 47 of the state's 77 counties have at least one positive test.
