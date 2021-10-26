Booster doses now available for Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 Vaccines
The Woodward County Health Department is now accepting booster dose appointments for all three authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States; Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.
For those who received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial (two dose) series:
65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
Booster doses are also recommended for those who received the Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. The requirement for the Janssen booster is you must be 18 and older and the initial Janssen vaccine must have been received two or more months prior to getting the Janssen booster dose.
CDC’s recommendation now allows for the choice of vaccine given as the booster dose. Eligible individuals may prefer the vaccine they originally received, and others may prefer a different booster.
Visit with your primary care physician with questions or concerns about receiving a different booster than the initial vaccine given to you.
“We are prepared and ready to serve our communities and eligible individuals with this next step in protecting Oklahomans against COVID-19,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “Our County Health Departments and District 1 Mobile Units are happy to assist with booster doses right away.”
To schedule an appointment, call the Woodward County Health Department at (580) 256-6416 or visit vaccinate.ok.gov for available appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.