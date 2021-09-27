Woodward County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations to individuals who qualify.
The FDA authorized, and the CDC has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered as boosters at least six months after completion of the primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series. The CDC recommends the following should receive a booster shot:
- Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities;
- Individuals 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions;
Additionally, the CDC recommends the following may receive a booster shot:
- Individuals 18-49 years of age with underlying medical conditions and upon consideration of individual benefits and risk.
- Individuals 18-64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
Again, those qualifying are eligible six months after the completion of their vaccine series, which means after their second dose is completed.
Verification of being high-risk is not required. A patient may attest to having a chronic condition or institutional or occupational exposure risk at the time of their appointment.
At this time, Moderna and J&J are not eligible for booster administration.
“The booster has been determined as an additional layer of protection for those that qualify,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “We are prepared and ready to administer COVID-19 booster doses in our County Health Departments and with our Mobile Public Health Teams for qualifying individuals effective immediately.”
Salisbury also encourages those who haven’t taken the step to begin the process of receiving their prime dose of COVID-19 vaccine, to go ahead and do so.
“Vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. The evidence we currently have shows that vaccines are still largely effective against variants to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and prevent hospitalization,” she said.
In addition to county health departments and mobile public health teams, vaccines are available at some pharmacies, healthcare providers and other specialists throughout the state and are in every county.
Woodward County Health Department’s Vaccine Schedule this week is Monday 3:00 - 4:15 p.m., Tuesday 3:00 - 4:15 p.m., Wednesday 3:00 - 5:30 p.m., Thursday 3:00 - 4:15 p.m. and Friday 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.
An appointment can be scheduled by calling 580-256-6416 or by visiting vaccinate.ok.gov.
