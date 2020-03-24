Number of positive tests for COVID-19 jumps to 106 in Oklahoma with a third death reported - this one a woman in her 60s from Cleveland County.
Here is the Tuesday update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health
• As of this advisory, there are 106 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a press conference later today providing an update regarding the state's actions to combat COVID-19.
• There has been one additional death reported in Cleveland County, a woman in her 60s, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma to three.
• Reporting note: The age grouping chart has changed to allow more comprehensive reporting of the 18-49 age range. This advisory is the first to report the following age ranges; 00-04, 18-35, 36-49.
• The number of COVID-19 test results submitted by private labs has grown in the past 24-hours. Earlier this month, the Commissioner designated COVID-19 as a disease that is immediately reportable to OSDH upon suspicion, diagnosis, or test. Any laboratories that fail or refuse to report findings to OSDH may subject to civil and criminal penalties.
• Over the past week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has worked to move as much of its workforce as possible to teleworking. As of Friday, 51 percent were teleworking, and by the end of today, 75 percent of the agency's central office workforce will be teleworking. A large number of the OSDH workforce, including those at county health departments, are at the epicenter of responding to COVID-19. The Commissioner of Health is committed to a structure that is safe for employees while also delivering robust, coordinated services to address the pandemic in Oklahoma.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to support guidelines from the CDC related to social distancing and personal hygiene. OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, reduce person-to-person contact, wash hands frequently, and avoid touching your face. If you develop symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, please contact your medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
• Cases by county: Canadian 4, Cleveland 22, Custer 1, Garvin 2, Grady 1, Jackson 1, Kay 5, Logan 1, Mays 1, McClain 1, Muskogee 1, Noble 2, Oklahoma 41, Pawnee 4, Payne 3, Pontotoc 1, Tulsa 12, Wagoner 1, Washington 2.
• Cases by age group: 0-4 (2), 18-35 (26), 36-49 (23), 50-64 (26), 65-plus (29)
• Overall: Positive 106, Negative 735, Hospitalizations 25, Deaths 3
• Positive tests by laboratory: State Public Health Lab 53, Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 17, Other 36.
