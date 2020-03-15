Update from Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer
COVID-19 Update for Woodward County, Sunday Mar 15:
My philosophy on this is: If you have the right information and educate yourself, you are best equipped to make the wisest choices for your own family. Be smart, stay informed, and keep calm. Don't forget that kids are getting spooked over this. Keep the info simple for them and just reiterate the basics. Check on those that are elderly, and anyone that can't get around. It's a community-wide effort that we've seen before in NW Oklahoma.
LATEST NEWS
Currently continuing with no positive test results in NW Ok. There are 4 positive cases, 5 presumptive cases, and 1 recovered so far of those in Ok, none near our area.
This info has been said over and over, but to briefly summarize to combat misinformation, symptoms can show within 2 weeks max of exposure, and are flu-like. The most vulnerable are the elderly as well as those with underlying conditions. Most will recover, with many not even knowing they've got it. The virus is contagious within 6 ft of symptomatic person-person contact, and spreads with respiratory particles, similar to flu, so cover your mouth when coughing/sneezing, and wash your hands. Keep surfaces you touch sanitized.
Don't get caught up in all the numbers, as they are mostly worst-case...In most cases, logic says no, not every infected surface will have the virus on it for exactly 9 days, that's just a max time. Studies show the warmer and dryer it is, the less time it lives on a surface. It won't take most people a full 2 weeks to be symptomatic, that's just what the max time has shown to be. Once again, don't let all of the numbers cause panic, just be logical about it.
IMPORTANT LOCAL INFO
We're working on a WOODWARD-COUNTY SPECIFIC data page with important updates we can post to. This will have info about things that affect your family, such as modified local nursing home/medical facility visitation policies, local government info, store hour modification info, and other important data, to help you filter thru rumors that you may be hearing. Working on that now, and should have something up within a week or so.
Here's a new source of info all will be interested in. Track cases with this link, and bookmark it. It is official directly from public health sources, and will help you individually to stay informed.
https://experience.arcgis.com/…/0e8ccb659c804924b72ddc862ec…
The other link to bookmark is this:
Remember, it's not complicated, WASH regularly, SANITIZE surfaces you touch at home and work, and ISOLATE if sick for 72 hrs after symptoms are gone. WASH-SANITIZE-ISOLATE. Think simple, don't get confused and panicked by the hype. We'll keep passing along important data as it comes in.
