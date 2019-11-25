Woodward County courthouse will be closing for Thanksgiving Wednesday at noon as well as all day Thursday and Friday.
At their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the board acknowledged District 2 will have county equipment on private property, purchasing used rock at a discounted price from Jim Peck’s yard north of Vici.
According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson, this will save almost $200 a load in savings. Normally the rock trucks have an approximately 200 mile round trip, plus the cost of the rock. Peck’s price is around a $2 savings on the rock.
Commissioners approved new requisition and receiving agents for each district, the County Clerk, and the General, Charity and Juvenile Detention Center.
For the County Clerk, requisition officers are now County Clerk Wendy Dunlap and Sara Cramer and receiving agents are Jonna Schmidtz and Geary Sellers. For District 1, requisition officers are District 1 Commissioner Troy White and Schmidtz and receiving agents are Monty Cunningham and David Dezort. District 2 requisition officer is Randy Johnson and receiving agents are Benny Watkins and Troy Lee Nelson. District 3 requisition officers are District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt and Schmidtz and receiving agent is Donnie Thorn. General, Charity and Juvenile Detention Center requisition officers are Johnson and Matt and receiving agents are Schmidtz and Dunlap.
A professional legal services contract was approved between the Commissioners, the County Assessor and Tisdal & O’Hara, PLLC.
“We contract with them for our legal services to help collect on tax appeals and major cases,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring explained. “It cost the county quite a bit of money but it saves us a lot as well.”
Commissioners approved resolutions for disposing of equipment and declaration of surplus. The County Sheriff’s office has several items to be junked and a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe to be sold at auction. District 2 has a Mack Truck, Chevy 1/2 ton, Tommy Liftgate, tanks, water truck and other miscellaneous items to be taken to auction as well.
In addition to regular business, the board approved purchase orders and monthly payroll for Nov. 27th.
