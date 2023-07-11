Woodward County voters overwhelming approved extending a 4/10th of a cent county sales tax for various improvements, including several at the Woodward County Courthouse.
Voters passed the extension by a margin of 60.71 percent to 39.29 percent. Of the 878 people who voted, 533 were in favor of the extension with 345 opposed.
With this vote, the tax will be extended for three years to October 2026.
A half-cent county sales tax was originally passed in 2013 to build the County Event Center and make other improvements at the fairgrounds with 1/10th of that kept for maintenance. The other 4/10th was due to expire in October as the project was paid off a couple of years early.
The centerpiece of the renovations is a handicap accessible entrance to the front of the courthouse, making access easier and also increasing security by having just once entry point for the public.
Currently the only accessible entrance is through the sheriff’s office on the east side of the courthouse.
Other plans include improving security inside the courthouse and storage capacity for county and court records. Improvements are also planned for the parking lot and other county buildings.
