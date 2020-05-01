The Woodward County Commission will meet Monday morning in the Civil Defense Room for a regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting will live stream on the Ready Woodward Facebook page for public viewing.
The amending security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures & continuity operational plan regarding Covid-19 is back on the agenda after it was tabled in the last meeting. Commissioners asked Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer to work with County Officers to make a plan of action, adjusting protocols accordingly.
The Board of Commissioners will consider/take action on the Woodward County Courthouse & Event Center Covid-19 Response Re-opening Plan, followed by a detention services agreement with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention home, tabled last week pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
A second detention services agreement is listed on the agenda for action from Sac & Fox Nation.
Commissioners will take action on an interlocal governmental agreement between the Board and the City of Woodward for the Community Service Sentencing Program, followed by a second agreement with the City of Woodward to construct, improve, repair or maintain streets in the City of Woodward.
The Board will take action on routine items such as monthly reports of officers, blanket purchase orders and a transfer of appropriations from the County Election Board travel and part time help into County Election Board maintenance and operation.
Commissioners will take action on a transfer of appropriations from County Clerk travel into County Clerk maintenance and operation.
The Board will take action on a contract with Western Plains Youth and Family Services in Woodward County for services at Northwest Oklahoma Regional Juvenile Detention Center for fiscal year 2020-2021.
