Woodward County Commissioners will be considering new requisition and receiving agents at their regularly scheduled meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.
Agent changes will be considered for each district, the County Clerk, and the General, Charity and Juvenile Detention Center.
The board will also consider District 2 purchasing used rock at a discounted price from Jim Peck yard north of Vici.
A professional legal services contract will be considered between the Commissioners, the County assessor and Tisdal & O’Hara, PLLC.
Resolutions for disposing of equipment and declaration of surplus will be considered. The County Sheriff’s office has several items to be junked and a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe to be sold at auction. District 2 has a Mack Truck, Chevy 1/2 ton, Tommy Liftgate, tanks, water truck and other miscellaneous items to be taken to auction as well.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will also consider monthly payroll for Nov. 27th.
