Several big ticket items are on the agenda for the Board of Woodward County Commissioners to consider at the first meeting in March. On Monday the 2nd, Commissioners will consider a budget shortfall, several transfers of appropriations, two purchase contracts and a County investment plan.
After initial business, the board will have discussion about the County General budget shortfall.
A transfer of appropriations from General Funds Sheriff’s Travel, General funds Jail Maintenance and Operation and Sheriff’s Maintenance and Operation to Sheriff’s Personal Services will be considered.
Also, commissioners will consider action on repairs of the jails geothermal system. Some of the work will have to go out on bid since the estimate is over $15,000.
Consideration for transfer of appropriations from General Tort Fund into Court Clerk Travel and County General Maintenance and Operations will also be considered.
Discussion with County Officers and Emergency Management Director will include Budget 2020/2021 and Estimate of Needs.
The board will also consider action on the County Investment Plan.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Mean Green Growers in District 3 SE 1/4 Section 3 T24N R20W of approximately one acre.
The board will also have an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for assistance funds provided by the State of Oklahoma for damages resulting from severe storms from the flooding incident from May 7 through June 9, 2019 pursuant to the Major Disaster Declaration of the President of the United States, dated June 1, 2019.
Purchase contracts will be considered through a lease purchase road machinery and equipment revolving fund. One is for District 2 for purchase of an Anthem Mack Truck. The other is for District 1 to purchase two Caterpillar Motor Graders.
