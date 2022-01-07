Woodward County Commissioners will see a lengthy agenda for their weekly meeting Monday in the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Most of the items are fairly routine in nature, though they will consider extending a countywide burn ban another 14 days through Jan. 24. The burn ban in effect ends on Jan. 11.
Except for a bit of snow, there has been little precipitation in the area over the last few months.
Also on the agenda is discussion with county officers and tabulation of bids for countywide grade blades and bolts.
Commissioners will consider the appointment of Laura Hays as a board member fro the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and will also take up application of a permit from the Quinlan Rural Water Department for a water main north of Curtis.
Commissioners will also open countywide six-month bids for tires.
Woodward's Board of Education also meets Monday at i6 p.m. in the school administration building.
In addition to the consent agenda and various reports, board members will recognize the District Teacher of the Year finalists.
An executive session is scheduled for the district personnel report and a contract review for Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
Any votes will be held in open session.
