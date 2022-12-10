The Woodward County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda scheduled for their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commissioners will have a discussion regarding extending the burn ban until Dec. 19.
There will be a follow up on grants and on the 2022 F-250 Ford pickup for District #2 with lease purchase financing with Stock Exchange bank.
A tabulation of the sealed bid for six-month grader blades and bolts will be reviewed.
Johnny Ketcherside with Rural Water District No. 2 regarding extension of REAP Grant WW22-3 Well 7 tie in project.
Commissioners will verify paperwork and then give a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Business Chairman Farm Inc. in section 27 T23N R21W 17.99 acres District No. 3.
Sealed bids will be opened as follows:
- six-month emulsion
- six-month tires
- contract hauling
- trackhoe
Routine items on the agenda include:
- Purchase Orders
- Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and Requests for Appropriations fo November 2022
- Resolution R-22-79 Determining Maximum Monthly Expenditures for November 2022
- Monthly Reports of Officers
- Monthly Report of the County Treasurer November 2022
- Transfer of Appropriations from Sheriff maintenance and operation into Sheriff Capital Outlay
*****
The Woodward Board of Education is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 pm in the Woodward High School Media Center.
A presentation of the fiscal year 2021-2022 audit will be presented by the office of Chas. W. Carroll, PA. The board will then accept receipt of the auditor’s report and findings.
High School Principal Ron Sunderland will discuss the annual accounting of dropouts and college remediation rate and ACT reporting. Superintendent Kyle Reynolds will give his report.
Items on the consent agenda include:
- Budget revisions for FY 2022-2023
- Approval of expenditures, transfer of funds and financial statement of WPS activity fund for November 2022.
- Approval of the 2022-2023 Head Start MOU between Big Five Community Services and WPS, Early Childhood Center.
- Approval of the amended schedule for the regular board meetings for the 2023 calendar year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.