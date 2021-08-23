Woodward County Commissioners only had one viable bid during the regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning.
Two sealed six-month xounty-wide bids were opened for road materials and limestone chips. Only one bid was received for road materials but was denied due to lack of notarization. Two bids were received for limestone chips, but one was a ‘no-bid.’ The other was accepted from Dolese Bros Co.
Trina Woods with the County Clerk’s office speculated a lack of bids could be because of fluctuating material prices and availability.
There was no action in considering a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for REFA LLC at SE 1.4 Section 25 T25N R19W in District 1.
Another OMMA certificate from 43790 Ventures at SW ¼ Section 15 T22N R20W on 8 acres in District 3 was considered and a letter from County Clerk Wendy Dunlap was given.
Brooke Laird with Western Plains Youth and Family Services brought the board bids on heating and air conditioning unit (HVAC) and a generator for the juvenile detention center. Comfort Zone was approved for the HVAC and Moyer Electric was approved for the generator. The County’s part will be 15 percent of the cost, which is approximately $7,400. State grants are covering the rest of the cost.
The board approved designating Dunlap for key roles in managing Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund reports. The roles are for an account administrator, point of contact for reporting and an authorized representative for reporting in which she will fulfill all three.
Commissioners voted to hold off on hiring a Community Economic Development (CED) consultant for the American Recovery Program Act funds.
The board tabled a CED material request applications for fiscal year 2021 through 2022.
Commissioners approved using County equipment for removal of some trees in the Town of Sharon. According to District 2 Commissioner Clint White, this is to help with some sewer issues.
The board approved a transfer of appropriations from the emergency transportation revolving fund to District 2 maintenance and operations.
