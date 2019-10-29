Woodward Board of County Commissioners met for the regular board meeting Monday.
In addition to regular business, County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell reported seven or eight different agencies came for a CLEET training in the courthouse over the weekend, with one
person coming all the way from Wilburton, OK.
The board tabled answering a letter from Compliance Resource Group’s request to designate them as the new consortium for third party administrator for drug testing.
A permit for public service pipeline crossing from IEA Construction LLC for two temporary driveway entrances in District 3 section 25 T24N R20W was tabled because of District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson’s absence.
The board approved a resolution for Woodward County Commissioners to sponsor Woodward County Rural Water District 2 authorizing an application for Rural Economic Action Plan REAP Grant 2020. This portion of the grant is for the well house installation.
Commissioners approved resolutions for designating Johnson as official board member to Circuit Engineering District 8 and approving an interlocal cooperative agreement for the Circuit Engineering District.
A transfer of appropriations within the Free Fair Sales Tax accounts was approved to cover an extra approximately $4,000 unexpected fair premiums. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt, there were more kids participating this year than the previous year.
In new or unforeseen business, County Clerk Wendy Dunlap said the Woodward Commerce would like to put a box in the courthouse lobby for toys for giveaway for Christmas.
According to Dunlap, Floyd Law Firm reported Woodward County received an A rating on the recent audit, which will equate to better interest rates on the County’s bonds.
