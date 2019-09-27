Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday includes responding to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s (OMMA) request for Certificate of Compliance for OMMA businesses in the County.
The certificate is part of the licensing for growers, processors, dispensaries and transporters. The compliance certifications gathered on the form include satisfying zoning classifications and ordinances, safety codes, building or construction codes and fire codes, electrical, plumbing, and waste codes.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will also consider rezoning a 4.7373 acre tract of property in Section 8 T22N R20W from A-1 agricultural to I-2 industrial.
Commissioners will consider approving the County Clerk as a purchasing agent for the Woodward County Event Center and Fair Grounds.
A resolution for disposing of equipment, a Lenovo ThinkCentre Desktop Workstation, for the election board will be considered.
The board will consider a resolution for declaration of surplus for a 2003 Ford F-450 grass rig unit #23 to be sold at auction for the Mooreland Fire Department.
Monthly reports for the Woodward County Jail for June, July and August will be considered.
Commissioners will consider action on a revolving fund application for Districts 1 and 2.
A zoning classification request from Mitt Gas LLC has an additional four tracts to be considered. Approximately 13.3 acres of land in Section 8 T22N R20W adjoining a 4.7373 acre tract that has already been rezoned.
In addition to regular business, commissioners will also open sealed six month bids for county wide gyp rock.
