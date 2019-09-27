Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.