Woodward County Commissioners met in the Civil Defense room of the basement of the courthouse on Monday morning to discuss several agenda items.
After hearing a report from Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Regional Director Terri Salisbury, the board decided not to make any changes in the security of the courthouse and protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
“In Woodward County, we have seven total cases, three have recovered. So that leaves four active cases currently,” Salisbury said. “We are increasing. I do encourage that we still social distance and good cleansing.”
According to Salisbury, the OSDH is conducting daily curbside testing in Woodward by appointment only. Call 580-256-6416 to set up an appointment. Testing is currently sent to an OSU lab in Stillwater each day and results are expected within approximately 24 to 48 hours.
Commissioners approved authorizing Sara Cramer as county representative for federal funding certification for coronavirus relief fund as created in the CARES Act. According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, FEMA may take a few years, but should reimburse approximately 87 percent of cost of things purchased for COVID such as sanitizer and cleaning agents.
The county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for May 2020 was approved.
Maximum monthly highway expenditures for May 2020 were calculated at $71,979 per district.
Commissioners approved the court clerk’s management and preservation monthly report for May 2020.
Monthly reports of officers for May 2020 were approved, except for the Sheriff’s which was incomplete.
The board approved transfer of appropriations within the general fund to finish out Fiscal Year 2019/2020. Discussion was made regarding making sure the budget maker knew of the shortfalls to take into consideration for the next fiscal year budget.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for AC Farms, Incorporated in District 3 Section 35 T22N R21W was acknowledged.
Commissioners discussed social media broadcasting for County Commissioner meetings but tabled the item for further information and discussion.
