Before the regularly scheduled meeting of the Woodward County Commissioners on Monday, representatives from the Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization (NORTPO) for Northern Oklahoma Development Authority and Oklahoma Economic Development Authority addressed the board.
In the special meeting, Payton Herron, Vicki Eggers and Patti Lickliter presented the board with a public review report on the Woodward County 2039 Long Range Transportation Plan. Commissioners have less than a month to review, correct anything in the report that is wrong, and turn in any additional proposed projects that may be coming up in the next 20 years.
“This document is the principal long range transportation planning document for Woodward County,” Eggers explained. “Not just your road projects but also TAP (Transportation Alternative Program) projects, because they (grant programs) give preference… if it's in your transportation plan”
The 117 page document can be reviewed by anyone interested online at http://nodanet.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Woodward-County-2039-LRTP.pdf.
In the regular meeting, in addition to regular business, commissioners approved the County cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations and the resolution for determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for November.
Commissioners acknowledged the crossing number for Woodward Airport Parkway County Road E-0400 yield sign crossing project.
A road maintenance and repair agreement with Boiling Springs Wind Farm, LLC was approved with the change for all trucks, loaded and unloaded, with District 1 Commissioner Troy White abstaining.
Commissioners acknowledged the City of Woodward appointment of Shawn Barnett to the Woodward County E-911 board.
The board acknowledged a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Greenleaf Products, LLC in District 1 Section 24 T23NR19W. County Clerk Wendy Dunlap will sign the letter Commissioners approved on Sept. 30 stating the County does not conduct inspections and is not approving or condoning an activity which is still illegal based upon current federal law so as to not jeopardize receiving federal funds or qualified grants.
Sealed bids were opened for six month bids for County wide emulsion, limestone chips and contract hauling.
Four bids came in for emulsion from CED #7 County Energy District Authority out of Clinton, Coastal Energy Corporation out of Willow Springs MO, Vance Brothers out of Kansas City MO, and Ergon Asphalt & Emulsion Inc out of Lawton.
Three bids were opened for limestone chips from Material Service of Oklahoma from Pawnee, Martin Marietta from Oklahoma City, and Dolese Brothers Company out of Oklahoma City.
Four local companies bid for contract hauling, including Dustin Donley out of Mooreland, J & R Transport Inc., Riddle Construction and Pfeifler Trucking LLC, all out of Woodward.
