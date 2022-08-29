Woodward County Commissioners on Monday opted to let a county burn ban that had been in effect since July 25 expire.
The decision leaves only three counties in the area with a burn ban in effect – Alfalfa, Major and Blaine counties.
Woodward County received only a limited amount of rain over the past week, though there were more chances on Monday night and into Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected in the low 90s much of the week with light winds, at least through Wednesday.
Otherwise, commissioners approved most items on the agenda Monday.
One item tabled was a certificate of compliance for OMMA for Urban Farmaceuticals LLC in District 2. Representatives of the company were not at the meeting.
Commissioners approved a three-year renewal of the Voice over Internet Protocol with Pioneer Telephone. New phones at no cost come with the renewal and commissioners left the phone decision up to each office.
Also approved were sound panels for the west courtroom from Burrows Pro Audio Video. The panels are designed to improve sound in the courtroom.
Commissioners also approved routine items such as monthly payroll, purchase orders and the schedule of meetings for 2023.
Tabled was action on circuit engineering district No. 8 material request forms for all three districts.
Commissioners approved the receipt of a $25,000 Safe Oklahoma Grant for equipment for the sheriff’s office.
A hearing was set for Sept. 12 to close a section of a road west ¾ mile of EW 57 between NS 191/192. That action had been tabled during a previous meeting.
A permit from Tillman Infrastructure for a gravel drive in District 3 was approved.
*****
White said Monday that road construction in Mutual is scheduled to begin Wednesday and end Friday this week. It is nine miles of chip and sealing east of Mutual to the river bridge and north of Mutual to Highway 270.
- Ashley Berends
