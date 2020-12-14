Woodward County Commissioners heard several items and updates during the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
A low bid for limestone screenings from Dolese Brothers was approved at $7.50. Two other bids were received, one from Material Service of Oklahoma for $10 and the other from Martin Marietta with no bid. Non of the bids included limestone chips in the countywide 6-month bid.
Countywide 6-month bids were opened for contract hauling from J&R Transport Inc. and the other from Pfeifer Trucking Inc. The bids were tabled for tabulation.
Two countywide 6-month bids were opened for emulsion from Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc. and Coastal Energy. The board tabled the bids for tabulation.
The County Treasurer’s monthly report for Nov. 2020 was approved, along with purchase orders.
Disposal of an RCA TV and audio visual stand to be junked for the Election Board was approved.
Commissioners approved the disposal of a 2015 CAT motor grader to go back to the Warren CAT buy back program for District #2.
The board approved the transfer of appropriations out of County use tax into jail use tax.
County Rural Water Resources District #2 Representative Johnny Ketcherside addressed the board about the second payment request for OEDA REAP Grant reimbursement. The District has been updating facilities and has plans to continue as funds allow, according to Ketcherside.
One improvement the District is looking at is supplying water to the new Emergency Response Center, according to Ketcherside.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in a special session of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes at Concho, a resolution for the CARES Act was passed to install the center for Woodward County, along with several other counties. The cost of the Woodward County Emergency Response Center was estimated to be $2.5 million for work performed by Redhawk Construction in building a 10,000 square foot facility, according to the Tribes.
According to Ketcherside, Rural Water District #2 has at least eight Indian homes.
Items were approved to be submitted to the CARES Act.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell reported all inmates are now clear of covid with only two employees out on quarantine.
“We’re just continuing to see just a very slight case decline,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported. “The hospital is still full. ICUs are full all over the state.”
According to Lehenbauer, mask wearing has been a contentious issue.
“That's only a small portion of this. Just keep a distance from people and of course, washing hands,” Lehenbauer said.
Lehenbauer encouraged people to stay vigilant and check up on each other during the holiday season.
“Mental health is always a problem this time of year,” Lehenbauer said. “We have seen an increase in suicide rates. So that's what we're also concerned, just as much as mental health issues. So we encourage the community to reach out to people that are by themselves or have suffered a loss this time of year.”
Vaccines are expected to get to the state in the coming days.
“Of course they'll prioritize medical community first and then they'll go with the nursing homes and then the responders,” Lehenbauer added. “We're working with County Health and the State Health on doing the mass vaccinations. But that'll be an expedited way. It will be not just one way of doing the vaccinations. There will be multiple ways.”
Officials discussed the leaking roof in the west courtroom of the courthouse.
The roof damage at the Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds is estimated at $41,143.78 for insulation, ceiling tiles and drywall repairs, according to General Manager Bailey Rae Poer.
