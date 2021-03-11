Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.