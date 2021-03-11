Woodward County Commissioners held a special meeting Thursday at the courthouse with elected officials to hear and consider action on a presentation by The People Perspective, LLC President Kristi Spaeth, SHRM-CP, PHR.
After conducting a human resources audit and reviewing the Woodward County Handbook, Spaeth’s findings included a few items in which the county is potentially at risk of legal repercussions. She also presented several recommendations for revision.
According to Spaeth, the big issue is some employees working a 35 hour work week while receiving 40 hour accrual and retirement credits.
“If we don't correct this...we’re perpetuating inequity,” Spaeth said. “We're hiring new people in with different expectations, and we're not consistent with how the rest of the state is doing it.”
By being inconsistent, the county is at risk of a lawsuit by an individual in a protected class, according to Spaeth.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, employees are protected from employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, or gender identity), national origin, age (40 or older), disability and genetic information (including family medical history).
“I don't talk about fair, I talk about consistent. And when we're not consistent internally and... within the industry (as compared to other counties), then we open ourselves up to risk,” Spaeth said. “It doesn't matter in the eyes of law, if this person has been here longer. That's not a factor.”
Spaeth addressed the idea of ‘grandfathering in’ saying it's probably not the right thing.
“It is the easier thing. It does not involve a really hard conversation with some of your employees,” Spaeth allowed. “But down the road, I think it's going to be harder for you. I think we're gonna end up here again in a couple of years having a similar conversation if we don't correct this and make it consistent across the board.”
The 2020 Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) RC Manual instructs payroll to report the actual number of hours each employee worked for proper retirement service credit to be assigned. (www.opers.ok.gov/employers)
Spaeth’s recommendation is to change courthouse employee hours to 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. with an unpaid half-hour lunch break.
County Clerk Wendy Dunlap made the motion to follow Spaeth’s recommendation, but leaving the courthouse hours the same as they currently are. All County officers voted yes except Treasurer Kim Bowers (no), Assessor Mistie Dunn (no) and Court Clerk Tammy Roberts (abstain).
Spaeth recommended a classification audit to make sure the county is compliant with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
“I saw some inconsistencies as I was reviewing some documents,” Spaeth said. “So I do recommend an audit on who should be getting paid overtime and who should not.”
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the FLSA has always included exemptions for certain executive, administrative, professional and outside sales workers. Congress also recently added exemptions for certain types of computer field occupations.
“Exempt is exempt from overtime. Nonexempt is you're eligible for overtime. So I do recommend that because I think there's an inconsistency there,” Spaeth said. “We would do it by looking at job descriptions, going through interviews and then comparing that to the Fair Labor Standards Act classifications and tests. Employees that are primarily performing administrative support duties and don't have independent decision making of significance are typically not exempt.”
After lengthy discussion, District 1 Commissioner Troy White made the motion to hire Spaeth to conduct the FLSA classification audit. The motion was seconded by District 2 Commissioner Clint White and therefore approved. District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt voted against.
“Exempt employees are paid to get the job done,” Spaeth stressed. “Sometimes nonexempt employees can get a salary.”
Other policy additions Spaeth included are for:
• At will statement
• Americans with Disabilities Act
• Employment Classifications and Types
• Bullying for non-protected class individuals
• Medical Marijuana built into drug policy, defining safety sensitive positions
Other modifications Spaeth suggested were concerning personal cell phones at work and dress code, outlining what is not appropriate or acceptable, varied by location and department.
Other recommendations included creating job descriptions to reduce risk around exceptions and physical demands as an accountability tool, as well as making sure a private location with a door is available to be used for Human Resources where employees can have a confidential hearing of their concerns.
