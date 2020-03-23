The Board of Woodward County Commissioners meeting was recorded on Facebook Live for the first time on Monday morning. Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer recorded the meeting to Ready Woodward page.
After initial business, Lehenbauer gave a report on the current COVID-19 crisis situation.
“We're keeping in touch with all public safety agencies, as well as the medical community, addressing supply needs. We are having difficulty getting protective equipment and supplies,” Lehenbauer said. “We're working under the assumption there's already positives here. So we're just taking extra measures.”
• Western Medical is still taking donations of unused CPAP and BiPAP machines (also oxygen concentrators).
• The Hope Center is conducting drive-through grocery pickup with check-in at the front and pick-up in the back.
• Several places are asking for food donations, including The Hope Center, Fort Supply Baptist Church and Mooreland Library.
Lehenbauer also addressed a big concern for mental health. The community lost a member recently to suicide.
“This is an issue that is affecting everybody equally,” Lehenbauer said. “We have our families we have to worry about. We're all nervous and concerned about the situation.”
Lehenbauer also assured viewers that the County, District Attorney’s office and local leaders want to balance public safety and the rights of individuals, watching that carefully to make the best choices for the community.
“The better choices individuals make that puts less stress on our state and federal government to make other choices,” Lehenbauer said. “We always say, start local and end local. So, FEMA comes in and does things, but we want to make sure we maintain local control for the needs of our people here.”
Commissioners reviewed and approved County officers’ operating plans for their individual offices due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt after reading the reports, it looked like the officers were doing the best they can under the circumstances.
There were no amendments at this time of the security of the Woodward County Courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
A resolution for disposing of an oak computer desk, oak book case and file cabinet from the court clerk office to the county clerk office was approved.
The board approved purchase orders and there was no new or unforeseen business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.