The board of Woodward County Commissioners will be hearing an overview of upcoming events for the free fair at the regularly scheduled meeting is Monday at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
AT&T and Pioneer Telephone will both have quotes on internet and phone services for the board to consider.
Doug Eagon will be presenting information for discussion regarding Banc First and Floyd Law Firm. Floyd Law Firm Representative Jeff Ralley will taking questions concerning the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority Fairgrounds and Event Center bond.
Commissioners will consider a re-appointment of Gordon Ridings for seat #3 of the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority board.
Detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises Inc. will be considered.
The board will consider resolutions for disposing of equipment for the Sheriff of one 2011 Ford F-150 pickup with undercover bed cover and a Setina prisoner partition.
Commissioners will consider a summary of acquisition for highway easement with ODOT for section 25 T23N R21 W.
A public service pipeline permit from Oklahoma Gas & Electric for electricity in District 2 in section 25 will be considered.
The board will consider a transfer of main CBRI funds to Districts 1 and 2 along with regular business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.