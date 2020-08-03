According to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, $18,700 has been submitted so far for CARES Act reimbursement for Woodward County.
“That should come in, rather quickly,” Lehenbauer informed commissioners during their weekly meeting Monday morning at the courthouse.
Emergency Management is also challenging the state on a recent decision, according to Lehenbauer.
“The state has cut the first responders off on PPE equipment now,” Lehenbauer said. “They’re still provided for hospitals and nursing homes.”
Commissioners held another monthly meeting of county officers. Officers discussed a few items from the personnel handbook, including clothing and social media.
It was decided to amend the handbook regarding suitable dress, leaving the ultimate decision up to the discretion of officers in each department. The handbook had included examples of dress and appearance considered unacceptable for office wear and that tattoos and body piercings other than earrings should not be visible.
The handbook will still state all dress should be in good taste and appropriate for the work activity environment and employees should be neat, clean and presentable at all times.
Personal cell phone usage has not been addressed in the handbook. Several officers shared their office guidelines. The handbook will be amended to include no social media during working hours.
The board also went through more of a risk assessment, a majority of which is covered by the State Auditor, the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma or Emergency Management.
Some discussion was made over the accountability of Rural Fire Departments and potential need for auditing.
“They are funded by taxpayer dollars,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said. “Therefore they need to be responsible for those dollars.”
District Attorney Chris Boring agreed, yet cautioned the board about making sure requirements for all departments are the same.
“All of our county agencies need to be accountable for money that they're receiving,” Boring said.
Observed holidays for the year 2021 were approved as presented after some discussion over Christmas being on a Saturday that year and whether or not the courthouse should be closed the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell made a point to remind the board that his people can not take holidays off and it costs him more to have to pay holiday time.
The board tabled sealed bids for Rural Water District 2 for well house materials in regard to a 2020 OEDA REAP grant. The bids were not notarized according to the Purchasing Act. The board and Boring were going to look into requirements for this circumstance.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations from Learn not to Burn-Capital (SNA-3) to Learn not to Burn maintenance and operations (SNA-2) in the amount of $10,000 due to a decrease in sales tax revenue.
The county treasurer’s financial statement as of June 30, 2020 for resale property fund was approved.
The board approved a resignation from Gordon Ridings as a member of the Public Facilities Authority Board as well as an appointment of Gary Goetzinger to the board.
