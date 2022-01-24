Woodward County Commissioners met with Health Department Regional Director Terri Salisbury concerning isolation and quarantine guidance with COVID-19 cases during their meeting Monday morning in the courthouse.
They discussed the new CDC guidelines that were published in early January.
Salisbury suggested, ‚ÄúIf the guidelines are adopted to utilize to what the CDC comes up with, then when we get new variants things can change. . . One of the things we could do is a consultation with the Health Department and adopt the most recent CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine.‚Äù
Regarding the suggestion, District 1 Commissioner Troy White said, ‚ÄúThat makes a lot of sense because that changes so often.‚Äù
Clint White, District 2 commissioner, added, ‚ÄúWe‚Äôll probably approve this one today and then policy going forward that we can approve any time there is changes it will just automatically go into affect.‚Äù
All commissioners voted in favor of the policy change.
The current guideline states if you have COVID-19 symptoms, stay home until five days has passed since symptoms first appeared and symptoms are improving. Also if fever is present, continue to stay home until 24 hours have passed fever free without the use of fever reducing medications.
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms, wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from your last date of exposure. Test on day five from your exposure if possible. If you develop symptoms, get tested. Information on more variables can be found on https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.
According to the state health department website, there are some 140 active cases in Woodward.
Commissioners approved extending the countywide burn ban another 14 days until Feb. 7. The county has been under a burn ban since Dec. 15 and little to no precipitation has fallen in that time frame.
Along with routine business approvals, commissioners approved the transfer of the monthly allotted appropriations of $40,000 from general use tax into jail use tax.
Sealed bids for six month countywide Contract Hauling were opened.¬† Two bids were sent in from Pfeifer Trucking and Dustin Donley Construction.
Bid A: Limestone chips hauled with end dumps from Gotebo per ton was awarded to Pfeifer Trucking for $0.1290 per mile.
Bid B: Gyp Rock hauled with belly dumps from Bouse Junction per ton was accepted from Dustin Donley Construction at $.20 per mile.
The Commissioners reviewed and approved the application for permit from the Quinlan Rural Water to bore under the roadway for a waterline SW corner of Section 10 T23N R17W in District #1 and the fees were waived.
