Woodward County Commissioners moved their regularly scheduled meeting into the courthouse basement Monday morning to account for the large group of residents and officials attending.
After some digging, the perceived budget shortfall is actually due to a few accounting issues in which deposits were made, but the money does not show on the budget as available to be used.
“Money was deposited in the account from OEDA, as we're just a pass-through for this process, but it didn't show up on the ledger,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said. “So, in essence, it appears as though we were $50,000 short for the fiscal year, but not really.”
Two checks totaling about $50,000 were written for grants to Rural Water District #2 but the OEDA money deposited into the account doesn’t show up on the ledger, making the money present but unavailable
“Now, what has to be done to pull that money back to where it's available in this year's budget is just a simple form from the state auditor and inspector.” White said. “It has to be ran through a meeting and approved by commissioners. But that'll pull the amount of the two checks written for the Rural Water District’s vendors back into our account which should then bring us back up to our budget amount.”
During discussion, White also updated attendees on the issue with the county jail's geothermal system. An estimated $26,000 for food grade glycol is needed to repair the system.
“Last week's meeting the sheriff had received correspondence from the insurance adjuster. They denied the claim,” White said. “When the original damage was occurred, a line broke and debris got into this system, which has been trashing the pumps which operate the system.”
The geothermal system is a closed system containing around 900 gallons of food grade glycol, which in case of a leak is not a public hazard risk. According to Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, one pump has not been running, in order to protect it from contamination so only one pump is contaminated.
The state auditor approved bidding out for product only but commissioners cannot use highway funds to help with the cost. Last year County Fair Board use tax was diverted to County General fund for emergency repairs and maintenance. Again, that money has been deposited in County General but doesn’t show up on the budgeted amount for this year.
“The deposits were approximately $203,000,” White said. “So, once again that's money that's in the account, but it doesn't show up on the ledger because it's a sales tax and it's a deposit in the current fiscal year so it's there, but it's not available.”
White proposed the auditor be consulted about transferring that money into the budget for the geothermal repairs, therefore the agenda item for repairs was tabled.
The board approved transfer of appropriations from general funds Sheriff’s travel, jail maintenance and operations and Sheriff’s maintenance and operation to Sheriff’s personal service. According to Mitchell, a communication error ended in five jailers being paid out of the wrong account and these transfers will put the money back in the right place.
According to County Clerk Wendy Dunlap, $1,350 of Court Clerk travel was mistakenly not put into the account from the budget. No action was made on the agenda item, since the board decided not to transfer appropriations from the General Tort (rainy day) Fund. The Court Clerk was not in need of the money immediately so they are going to wait until the auditor is consulted and use tax money is available to make a transfer.
Discussion was started between County officers pertaining to the 2020-2021 budget year. The County Fiscal Year begins July 1st. Dunlap said Estimate of Needs forms for 2021 are ready for officers to begin thinking about.
“It just seems ridiculous that we start the budget process in June. And in October we're still working through the budget process,” White commented to County officers. “Everybody submit their estimate of needs as they normally do and maybe we can get things done a few months earlier, which will make us a lot more current.”
White reminded officers that they didn’t get 100 percent of the value of the cuts the County suffered last year because they were already a quarter of the way into the current fiscal year before the budget was finished.
“Everybody's aware of the substantial budget stress that the County’s under,” White said. “When it was all said and done, three quarters of a million dollars that was carved out of Woodward County's budget. We let a few employees go. We cut into employee benefits on a couple different areas. And it's not going to be any better anytime soon.”
One area White said he thought could do better is with the investment of funds that are not already invested. He noted that County Treasurer Kim Bowers already does have some County money invested in CDs but she is held by statute to keep some funds liquid and available.
Commissioners tabled County Investment Plan Resolution R-20-13 after discussion with Bowers and Bank7 Regional President Doug Haines.
Haines was asked to speak because of his experience with the City of Woodward and Landfill Trust money. He explained how an Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) account could benefit the County and create more income.
“It allows you to take funds that you may be just holding in a normal checking account and invest them or deposit them in this cash sweep account, and get a higher yield return," Haines said.
The ICS money is 100 percent FDIC insured and is not penalized. It also stays liquid, sweeping money in and out of the account as needed. The pricing structure for interest earned is based according to volume and historical average, according to Haines.
“It allows any form of government to earn a higher yield on your money rather than just setting in a traditional checking account and earning a very low rate, if any at all,” Haines said.
Bowers voiced concern with having all funds in one account, saying it would be horrible to have to do bookkeeping in one account and still wait on people in the office. At this time she has money split into six accounts, four of which are main accounts. She splits them up into sub-accounts with the software system she works with.
“It (ICS) helps to streamline their overall operations,” Haines said. “I know it's a little bit of a challenge at first. But it really does work out where it is a much smoother way of handling all of your cash.”
In order to make this transition in investment, White said he intends to have on the agenda next Monday to rescind Resolution R-19-62 authorizing the Treasurer to invest funds and then replace it with a revised investment plan for the County.
Commissioners acknowledged a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Mean Green Growers in District 3 SE 1/4 Section 3 T24N R20W of approximately one acre. After changing locations because of zoning issues, the owners were unhappy that the board did not approve their request. According to District Attorney Christopher M. Boring, the board cannot approve the certificates without jeopardizing federal funding they receive.
The board approved an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for assistance funds provided by the State of Oklahoma for damages resulting from severe storms from the flooding incident from May 7 through June 9, 2019 pursuant to the Major Disaster Declaration of the President of the United States, dated June 1, 2019.
Purchase contracts were approved through a lease purchase road machinery and equipment revolving fund. One is for District 2 for purchase of an Anthem Mack Truck. The other is for District 1 to purchase two Caterpillar Motor Graders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.