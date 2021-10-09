Woodward County Commissioners meet Tuesday after Columbus Day at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Whispering Creek Farms LLC in W ½ SW ¼ Section 24 T23N R22W in District 3.
Risen Son Films of Faith LLC will be discussing filming a scene for their movie in the courthouse.
Commissioners will consider a certificate of substantial completion from Joe D Hall for the fairgrounds roofing project.
The board will also consider the County Treasurer’s monthly report to the state auditor for the month of September 2021 and the Court Clerk's records management and preservation monthly report.
Commissioners will consider the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriation for September 2021.
An interlocal agreement with the City of Woodward for joint emergency management services is on the agenda.
The board will take up appointments of new requisition and receiving agents for several departments including:
• General Charity Juvenile Detention
• Mutual Fire Department
• Sharon Fire Department
• Fair Debt/Fair Grounds
• OSU Extension
• Emergency Management
• Mooreland Fire Department • Fire Departments Capitol
• Fire Safety and Prevention
• Woodward Fire Departments
Commissioners will consider a State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation supplemental and modification agreement for #1 project maintenance, financing and right-of-way agreement for County Road EW51 to begin at SH-34 and extend five miles west to NS-201 project J2-8460(004) C1.
A resolution will be considered for disposing of diesel and unleaded pumps for 12,000 gallon tank, reducing inventory amount and new pumps having their own inventory number for District 3.
The board will consider a transfer of appropriations out of General Use Tax into Jail Use Tax, in addition to any new or unforeseen business.
