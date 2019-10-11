Woodward County Commissioners convened a special meeting on Friday morning with county officers and Excise Board Chairman Ronnie Peach.
In order to provide transparency, the board decided not to go into executive session for employee personnel issues in reference to fiscal year 2019/2020 budget issues.
“We are looking for savings and cost efficiency so we can have a zero deficit budget. We’ve cut into the carry-over for the fund balance over $500,000 last two fiscal years and we cannot continue to travel down that path,” District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Troy White said. “I think it's obvious that we're entering into the time of economic downturn in Woodward and it’d be wise to expect that our sales tax revenue will be dropping noticeably, very quickly.”
Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell began with over $174,000 worth of cuts, mostly through not filling open positions for deputy, courthouse security and jailer positions. He also proposed his department to help with courthouse lawn care. Mitchell said he is looking into potental contracts to fill some empty beds in the jail which could bring more than $5 a day per bed.
Assessor Mistie Dunn and Treasurer Kim Bowers each cut around an extra $10,000. A cut in insurance benefits and travel reimbursements were proposed for all employees.
“We got some major cuts do,” Peach said. “There's gotta be some major changes. And everybody's gonna have to cut a lot more.”
Out of the whole county, only one full time employee and one part time employee may need to be let go. An additional full time employee might be turned to part time. A few employees are also expected to be retiring in the fairly near future, according to county officers.
The county officers were able to collectively cut around $484,000 from the budget. They will be looking into inmate contracts and doing additional research on investments.
Commissioners approved the budget proposals to be presented to the budget maker for computation for the fiscal year 2019/2020.
“I appreciate everybody's efforts. I know that it was hard and contentious and not a place that any of us want to be. However, we are,” White said in closing. “I’m real proud about how it was handled and that we reached so close to the goal.”
