Woodward County Commissioners had a video conference with Jill Geiger Consulting, LLC Representative Keri Runkle regarding $489,000 in unspent CARES Act funds.
“You're the only people that I've heard of that are sitting on the money and haven’t spent it,” Runkle said. “Once you receive that money for your eligible expenses, be it payroll or whatever, that money is yours to use however you see fit. We have verified that with the Office of Inspector General.”
According to Runkle, 65 percent of the CARES Act funds have to be distributed by late September and the rest must be spent by December 31.
“Items that were included in your last budget were expressly disallowed. However for administrative use they did allow payroll for public safety and public health to be reimbursed at 100 percent, no matter if it's in your budget or not,” Runkle clarified. “They did that primarily to ease that burden on cities and counties.”
Commissioners haven't been spending the money because they weren't sure if the federal government would want the money back at a later time.
Commissioners approved a transfer of appropriations within the general funds to finish up fiscal year 2020/2021.
“In general (in) part time help, which would be the courthouse, we had a lot of money there just in case we needed it. We did not use it, so we're going to put it into general to pay the bills, because we're getting low,” County Clerk Wendy Dunlap said “And then the commissioners travel, which your travel is taken out of the highway funds, somehow some money got put in there. And so we are putting it back into R2. They are all general funds, but it will help us finish up the fiscal year.”
The board approved a permit for public service pipeline crossing from Pioneer Telephone Cooperative for fiber optics network throughout Woodward County.
Detention services agreements with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and Sac & Fox Nation for fiscal year 2021/2022 were both tabled for District Attorney review. An application for eligibility for federal property donation program to receive federal surplus property was tabled for his review as well.
Commissioners tabled giving District 2 permission to have county owned equipment on private property in Section 34 T21N R19W located on Angela Irvin’s land and dispose of reclaimed dirt from County Road 212.
“We're going to meet again at one today. There was an issue with a driveway, not being able to see when approaching it under the hill so we may be lowering the hill down a little bit,” District 2 Commissioner Clint White said.
The board approved an acknowledgment giving permission for District 3 to make a drainage ditch to the creek between NS199 and NS200 on Western Avenue located on Stricker land.
Commissioners approved bidding out courthouse lawn maintenance, including mowing, flower beds and spraying.
A resolution for disposing of desk phones, computers, printer and a Panasonic fax machine for the County clerk’s office was approved.
Commissioners approved a resolution for disposing of a rock trailer, front end blade, McCulloch chainsaw, dump truck, air hydraulic jacks, 2 ton jack, Honda 5.5 engines, hydraulic bottle jack and a pop machine for District 2 sold at Smith Auction on April 17.
