“It’s not just the animals for the fair,” said Bailey Rae Kafka, Woodward County Event Center and General Manager. “(It’s) all of the indoor exhibits, everything.”
Kafka said with all the different indoor exhibit entry options, everybody can enter something in the Woodward County Fair. The fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Saturday, Aug. 27.
All exhibits meeting Fair Board requirements are eligible for a premium, prize money, according to the fair rules.
Open exhibit classes include:
Farm and garden produce, including seed
Culinary and pantry foods, including cookies
textiles, including handmade clothing and household items
Hobbies and crafts, including lego constructions
Youth exhibits include all of the above in addition to books and binders, bird houses, painted rocks, cardboard crafts and so much more. For a list of the exhibit catalog, visit WoodwardEventCenter.com/woodward-county-free-fair or call (580) 334-6023.
Exhibits are due Wednesday with livestock judging contest on Thursday and the horse show Thursday evening. Poultry and rabbits will show Friday at 5 p.m. The livestock show is Saturday morning with cards due at 8 a.m.
In addition to the exhibits, there will be several new things for the family to enjoy this year.
“This year we’re trying to bring in a lot of the community,” Kafka said. “We’ll have a free hamburger feed Friday night, along with the cornhole tournament, and then a little concert.”
Friday will begin with TAP Olympics approximately 8 a.m. and finals around 1 p.m. Cornhole team check-in begins at 6 p.m. during the free hamburger feed. A beer garden and live music will begin around 7 p.m.
“The Panhandle Dirt Band is going to do a little concert,” Kafka said. “And that’s where the little beer garden will be, is in here during all of that during the whole evening, we’re calling it Friday festivities.”
Saturday morning, Northwestern Electric Cooperative is presenting a free Barn Quilt class. Spots are limited for the class. Call the Event Center to register.
A bounce house will be available for the children Saturday morning opening at 10 a.m. The Okie Axe Slingers opens at 11 a.m.
The barbecue cookoff begins at 12:30 p.m. for $10 a plate.
“We were out of ribs pretty quick last year,” Kafka explained. “We’ll have a lot more teams this year and more ribs so we shouldn’t sell out near as fast.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.