Social Media Broadcasting will be a topic at the Woodward County Commission board meeting on Monday morning in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
Also on the agenda is an application for temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2020/2021.
The board will consider tabulation on last week’s sealed bids for six-month grader blades and bolts and County wide emulsion.
A contract with Canadian County Juvenile Detention Center will be considered.
Gregory Klaes will address the board about property concerns and questions for consideration.
Commissioners will consider budget and contract agreements with OSU Extension with Educator Melanie Matt.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from Gaea’s Grow LLC in District 3 Section 25 R24 T21.
Appointments to the Woodward County E911 Board will be considered; Bill Phillips to represent Sharon-Mutual area, Kevin Mitchell to represent Woodward County and Shaun Barnett to represent the City of Woodward.
Commissioners will consider a transfer of funds error correction for the County Treasurer. When Misc #722 was put into the computer, a fund number error was made, creating a separate line item instead of the regular Fire Fighting-Sharon M&O account.
Oklahoma DR-4530 COVID-19, formerly EM-3462 state-local agreement which shall apply to all assistance funds provided through or by the State of Oklahoma based on damages resulting from the pandemic will be considered.
The board will consider renewal contracts and lease purchase payment list for fiscal year 2020/2021.
Commissioners will consider an option to renew a lease from Community National Bank on three 2019 John Deer 77G motor graders for District 1 and one for District 3.
An appointment of requisition and receiving agents for W-911 and E-911 will be considered.
The board will consider intent to participate in ACCO-SIG approving payment option in order to provide property and liability insurance for Woodward County.
In addition to other regular business, the board will also consider amending the courthouse security and protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
