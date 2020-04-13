While businesses close doors, shut down and even go out of business, Oklahoma officials are suggesting everyone stay home except for essential errands for groceries, medication, fuel or visiting medical providers. They are even scoring counties on a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Is this scoreboard taking into account rural driving distances and limited supplies?
Woodward County Commissioners generally think the local response to restriction suggestions has been favorable.
“The people are doing pretty good,” District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt said. “If everybody's doing what they're supposed to be doing, staying home the best they can, I think that people around here are not used to that. They’re used to going.”
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson said he really appreciates how cooperative local people have been.
“My generation, my parents generation, and most likely my grandparents generation haven't ever really had to deal with anything like this and certainly not in Northwest Oklahoma, since the 1918 Spanish Flu apparently. These kind of behavior changes for us are absolutely uncomfortable and new, and
a challenge,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White added. “The Health Department has been doing a fantastic job, updating the public and government officials.”
Having the advantage of a lower population density in our rural area, White said only one positive confirmed case is a testament that social distancing is working.
When considering what businesses are non-essential, Matt said that’s a hard question.
“That would be hard to answer because of what the individuals are needing,” Matt said. “I hope (businesses) they all make it.”
The oilfield was already in trouble before the pandemic occurred and has now entered a tailspin because of the production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to White.
“Economically I'm worried about the price of the crude oil,” Johnson said. “And I'm worried that the economics will just be slow to come back to what they were and with our budget coming up I think it's going to be a challenge.”
White is particularly concerned with the increased volatility in cattle markets and manipulation of futures trading.
“From one week to the other, there are wild down swings and moderate up swings. In the meantime, the actual cash price for livestock specifically cattle has suffered,” White said. “It has reached a point where it doesn’t even respond much.”
This crisis is absolutely going to have a long term impact on the community with some businesses that are closing their doors, probably not coming back.
“That's going to have a lasting effect on the sales tax revenue for the cities and the counties,” White said. “It's certainly in Woodward County gonna affect our gross production tax, when no wells are being drilled. If all these businesses are shuttered, then these folks have left and went elsewhere to find another job.”
According to Johnson, this year’s census is of particular importance and will be a challenge because a lot of people have moved out and numbers will be low.
“A lot of people have moved out, which will hurt our, our economy,” Johnson said. “It's just hard to get people to fill that (census) out and I think it's very important that they do, especially this year.”
The money that the county gets depends on the census, according to Johnson.
“We only do census once every 10 years,” Johnson said. “This census is falling in such a poor economic time with the oil price too low and the oilfield all slowing down.”
Matt said the present situation will most definitely impact the way he looks at the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. He hopes there won’t be much of a long range impact.
Johnson said he thinks it will be several years before the area recovers economically.
“The budget will be very tough this year,” Johnson said. “Because the you know the money that the county gets from taxes will be undoubtedly be less this year because so many businesses are closed and (have) gone out of business. It'll create a bad challenge for us I’m afraid. A lot worse than last year.”
Even though last year’s budget negotiations were contentious, the county cut over $750,000 out of the original estimate of needs, according to White. Even then, with the drop in sales tax, the county jail is going to be in a shortfall.
“It was a big deal and it was, it was tough,” White said. “Looking back, I'm really glad that we did that when we did it. Because it's gonna be a lot harder this year than it was last year to make that budget balance.”
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has a list of essential industries and businesses. Stipulations include restaurants and bars restricted to only providing takeout, curbside or delivery options, no elective surgeries or minor, non-emergency medical procedures, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. And of course, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
“This is going to create a terrible stress on a lot of them (local businesses), especially the ones that their doors are closed and now. Like all of our eating establishments. And even though they're serving carryout and curbside service. It's just not the same,” Johnson said. “I think it is gonna have a long term effect because some of those businesses, it will be hard for them to return and over overcome all this.”
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce also encourages anyone who is concerned that a business is operating unsafely or failing to comply with the executive order or a local order to contact local authorities.
“I think we need to protect all of our freedoms,” Johnson said. “I just think that everybody needs to have faith.”
White encouraged, “We’ll get through it. It’ll be okay.”
To access the Social Distancing Scoreboard, visit unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard.
To access the full list of essential businesses, visit okcommerce.gov/wp-content/uploads/Oklahoma-Essential-Industries-List.pdf.
