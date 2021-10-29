Woodward County Commission regularly scheduled meeting Monday will be in the commissioner’s office at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
After the prayer and pledge, the board will consider appointing District 3 First Deputy Foreman Donny Thorn to fulfill retiring Commissioner Vernie Matt’s duties until a new commissioner is elected and sworn into office.
High Plains RC&D (Resource Conservation and Development) Representative Tom Lucas will address the board with a proposed draft regarding conservation and economic development services. In the August 30th meeting Lucas asked the board to consider investing $2,500 toward the effort and to employ a coordinator to help identify projects and do necessary paperwork to apply for funding for local projects.
Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations from District 3’s County Improvement Roads Bridges maintenance and operation into personal services. A resolution will be considered for approving an interlocal cooperative agreement with circuit engineering District 8 from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.
The board will consider appointment of requisition agents for Woodward County Flood Plains.
Appointments for requisition and receiving agents will also be considered for Emergency Management, District 3 and Fort Supply Fire Department.
Commissioners will consider appointing one of the board to represent Woodward County on the Oklahoma Economic Development Authority Board.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider the Woodward County Tax Levies for 2021/2022.
Notice: In accordance with Title 68 OS Section 3022, notice is hereby given that the budgets and levies of Woodward County and school districts in Woodward County are on file in the office of the Woodward County Clerk and the office of the State Auditor and Inspector for the inspection of any citizen, according to Wendy Dunlap, Woodward County Clerk on Oct. 28, 2021.
*****
Woodward City Commission agenda for the next regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at 7 p.m. at city hall promises to be brief with consideration of financial reports for the month of September 2021.
