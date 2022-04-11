Woodward County Commissioners extended the countywide burn ban to April 18 during their weekly meeting at the courthouse on Monday.
The ban will be on the agenda again next Monday.
Also during the meeting, Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer gave commissioners a hand out related to the current drought situation. Woodward is in D3 Level-Extreme Drought. Extreme fire danger is also a problem on Tuesday with high temperatures and high winds expected.
Permission to use the courthouse lawn for National Day of Prayer on May 5th was approved. Routine monthly approvals for March included Reports of Officers, County Treasurer Report and maximum monthly highway expenditures each district received a minimum of $73,965.31.
The Court Clerk Records Management and Preservation Monthly Report $43,976.56 was approved.
District No. 2 Commissioner Clint White had a meeting last week in Enid with Oklahoma Economic Development Authority (OEDA) to discuss the Rural Transportation Grant and grant underwriting.
“That is a grant that we’re in the process of looking at applying for. It is an 80/20% match grant. We would have to match 20 percent of it,” Clint White said. “The project that you can use for it, has to be a CIRB (County Improvement for Roads and Bridges) that has ODOT involved and it has to be ready for construction within the months. Phase one of my project initially qualifies for that. The 20% match would come from the CIRB program.”
Dr. Tom Lucas with High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council will join Clint White at a secondary meeting with OEDA to continue the discussion and get more information regarding options for grants.
“Next week we will have more knowledge on this topic after the meeting tomorrow,” Clint White said.
Reporting is due at the end of the month for ARPA, so if the commissioners are to make a decision, they will need to put that in there. Clint White gave County Attorney Chris Boring a copy of a resolution for him to review and discuss on the agenda next Monday.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.