The Board of Woodward County Commissioners regular monthly meeting will be Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will consider designation of Compliance Resource Group as the third party administrator for drug testing. The board has been waiting for the group to get back to them about the cost of the program and records for when the County signed up with them.
There will be discussion with Pioneer Telephone regarding internet and telephone system for the restitution and diversion division office.
The board will consider approving Jonna Schmidt as Nationwide Retirement Solutions Coordinator and Sara Cramer as Alternate Coordinator.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of a Tascam CD 200 IL, SR 470 Stationery Receiver and Digi Tool MX programmable audio multi processor to be junked for the Woodward County Event Center.
A transfer of appropriations for OSU maintenance and operation to OSU personal service will be considered.
