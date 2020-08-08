Woodward County Commissioners will open well house material quotes for the Rural Water District 2 2020 OEDA REAP grant again on Monday morning at their regularly scheduled meeting starting at 10 a.m. The item was tabled last week after some discussion about whether or not the bids were properly filed.
In addition to the July monthly reports of officers, the board will also consider the County Treasurer’s monthly report, the Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report, and the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for June.
Commissioners will consider a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for July, along with purchase orders and blanket purchase orders.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority in District 3 for Hauling Grass LLC transporter will be considered for one acre in Summerfield Addition Block 1, Lot 1, Section 26 T22N R21W.
Requisition officers and receiving agents will be considered for the County Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices, in addition to any new or unforeseen business.
*****
Board of Education
Woodward’s Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building at 10th and Texas.
Board members will consider and vote on filling the Office No. 5 position that was left open when nobody filed for the office earlier this year.
After a report from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds, board members will take up a consent agenda primarily full of routine items.
Then board members will discuss and possibly vote on the district’s COVID-19/Pandemic/Distance Learning Plan.
An executive session is scheduled to take up the district personnel report for August and athletic extra duty assignments.
- Johnny McMahan
