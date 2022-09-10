The Woodward County Commissioners weekly meeting at 10 a.m. Monday will include a public hearing to hear a request from the property owner to close a section of road. The road is in District #2 and is west ¾ mile of EW57 between NS 192/191.
After the hearing, the commissioners will discuss the resolution R-22-54 of the road in district #2 and make a decision.
Commissioners meet in the courthouse.
There will also be a weekly update on grants.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Two (2) transfers of fund from County Clerk RM&P to Court Clerk RM&P fund.
• Circuit Engineering district #8 material request forms.
Routine items are:
• Court clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report.
• Monthly report of the County Treasurer for August 2022.
• Transfer appropriations out of the general use tax fund into jail use tax.
• Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriation for August 2022
• Purchase orders
• 4-week payroll
• Monthly reports of officers.
• Resolution R-22-53 determining maximum monthly expenditures for August 2022.
The Woodward Board of Education is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the school administration building.
Board members will consider a vote to appoint a new board member to fill the vacancy of Office #4, Ward 4 that was vacated in April 2022. No one filed for the position during the August filing period.
Superintendent Kyle Reynolds will give his report.
Consideration to approve, disprove or table the 2022-2023 estimate of needs and the 2021-2022 financial state as prepared by Carroll Auditing Firm.
Items on the consent agenda include:
• Expenditures, transfer of funds, and financial state of Woodward Public Schools Activity Fund for August 2022.
• Payroll encumbrances for September 2022
• 2022-2023 district fundraiser types, district field trips and Woodward Public Schools Activity Sub as presented.
• 2022-2023 Academic extra duty stipends.
• Employment of Stephen L. Smith Corp. as financial consultants to the school district, for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
• WPS sports medicine policies and procedures guide.
• Big Five Community Services, Inc. LEA agreement for 2022-2023.
• Folk-Art Activity Account
• Revision to HS handbook honors program.
• Revision to non-certified directors salary scale.
• New policy GKF (disciplinary action for misuse of school bathrooms and changing facilities).
• Transportation agreement between WPS and Boomer Kids Club Inc. for 2022-2023.
• New encumbrances, claims, supplemental claims and additional payroll for August 2022.
Action topics include:
• Resolution to cover all Alt. Ed. Coop expenses that exceed the amount of revenue received by the Alt. Ed. Coop by the general fund.
• 2022-2023 Negotiated Agreement.
• Statutory Waiver for Elementary Library Media Specialist/waive certification only.
• Naming Adjunct teacher for WMS for 2022-2023 school year.
