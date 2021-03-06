County commission
Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the courthouse for their regularly scheduled meeting.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for 1111 Ventures, LLC in District 3 Industrial Park Section 15 T22N R20W on a 1 acre and 8 acre tract.
A representative with New York Life will address the board.
Commissioners will consider the county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations, as well as determine the maximum monthly highway expenditures for February.
The board will consider the court clerk records management and preservation monthly report for March.
The February monthly reports of officers will be considered, in addition to the monthly report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector.
Commissioners will consider an agreement with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). NACCHO has received a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to build the capacity of the local Medical Reserve Corps.
School board
Woodward Public Schools (WPS) Board of Education meeting is Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building on Main Street.
Academic All State students will be recognized in addition to Superintendent Kyle Reynolds’ reports.
Public Accountant Pat Carroll will present the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 audit.
The board will consider several routine items on the consent agenda including reports and the financial statement from the month of February and a few agreements for the next Fiscal Year. A revision to public participation policy and the Boomer Kids Club handbook will be considered. Use of the Woodward High School facilities for the 1010 Classic Bowl will also be considered.
The board will consider possible modifications to the WPS COVID-19 Pandemic Plan.
Possibly granting an exception to the board policy EIC will be considered.
Bid package #1 for plumbing, HVAC and electrical for the WPS re-roofing phase 2 will be considered, as well as assigning those packages to Construction Manager Joe D. Hall General Contractors, LLC.
An executive session will be held to review the district’s March personnel report and Reynolds’ quarterly performance evaluation. Any action will be taken in open session.
