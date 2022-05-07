Mostly routine topics are scheduled for Monday’s weekly Woodward County Commission meeting at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The agenda includes determining Maximum Monthly Highway Expenditures for April 2022, purchase orders and appointing requisition/receiving agents for multiple departments.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Resolution R-2-27 Oklahoma Burn Ban for Woodward County through May 16.
-Approval of the 324A form from the Oklahoma Department of Labor for mulching head that goes with compact skid steer purchased through the Equipment Revolving fund for District #2.
- Interlocal agreement with the City concerning the E-911 Communications Center for 911 calls from July 1 through June 30 of next year.
-Permit Public Service/Pipeline Crossing from Plams Pipeline for pipeline repair and maintenance NW/4 NW/4 Section 14 T22N R19W District #1.
The Woodward Board of Education holds its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building.
Kyle Reynolds will go over his Superintendent’s report and the board will recognize provisional valedictorians and salutatorians.
Assistant Superintendent Jerry Burch will discuss financial updates.
Items on the consent agenda include:
- Treasurer’s Report for April 2022, budget revisions for FY 2021-2022.
- Approval of the agreement between Woodward Public Schools and Alcohol and Drug Testing Inc. (ADTI) for 2021-2022.
- Approval of the 2022-2023 District Level Services Assistance Program Agreement between Woodward Schools and the cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA).
- Approval of a New High School Activity Sub-Account-Athletic Training.
- Approval of an ECC Field Trip Request
- Approval of the use of the Woodward High School Facilities for the 101 Classic Bowl XXXIV
- Consider and possibly vote to approve new encumbrances, claims, supplemental claims, and additional payroll for April 2022.
Action topics include to consider and vote to approve, disapprove or table the temporary appropriation for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
The Board will discuss the May District Personnel Report, reemployment of Certified Staff for 2022-2023 school year and reemployment of Support Staff for 2022-2023 in an executive session.
Any votes will be taken in open session.
