The Woodward County Commissioners at the meeting Monday morning will discuss extending the burn ban through Aug. 15.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Other items on the agenda include:
- State of Emergency Declaration due to Wildfire Event
- Transfer of Funds Woodward County Fire Departments
- Sealed Six Month Bid B-22-23 Grinding & Milling Asphalt County Wide
- Discussion on offer on property Garvey & Marum Block 11 Lot 3 & Cline Park Block 15 Lots 11 & 12 received back to the Treasurer through Resale Property Taxes
- Lease Agreement with ODOT and Woodward County District #2
Routine items include:
- County Cash Fund Estimate of Needs & Request for Appropriations for July 2022
- Resolution R-22-45 Determining Maximum Monthly Highway Expenditures for July 2022
- Treasurer Monthly Report
- Annual Financial Statement & Footnote Disclosures FY Ended 6-30-2022
- Requisition/Receiving Officers District #3
- Court Clerk Records Monthly Report
*****
The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Board of Education Building.
Items on the consent agenda that will be approved or denied with one vote, unless board member wish to discuss or vote on separately are:
- Approval of the Financial Reports for July 2022
-Approval of Treasurer’s Report – July 2022
- Approval of the budget revisions for FY 2022-2023
- Approval of expenditures, transfer of funds, and financial statement of Woodward Public Schools Activity Fund for July 2022
- Approval of payroll encumbrances for August 2022 (official documentation will be presented to the Board at September meeting)
- Approval of the 2022-2023 school year for students; to consist of not less than one thousand eighty (1,080) hours classroom instruction as per Policy EBA
- Approval of Hawkins Recruitment for August 2022
- Approval of the OK Dept. of Career & Technology Education Contract for Secondary and Technology Education Program(s) for School Year 2022-2023
- Approval of the 2022-2023 New Teacher Mentors
- Approval of Participation Agreement among Oklahoma State Dept. of Education (OSDE), Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG), and Woodward Public Schools
- Approval of the 2022-2023 Meal Prices
- Approval of the agreement between Woodward Public Schools and the City of Woodward for the School Resource Officers for fiscal year 2022-2023
- Approval of the Start & Dismiss Times for 2022-2023
- Consider and vote to approve, disapprove or table new Encumbrances, Claims, Supplemental Claims, and additional payroll for July 2022
Action topics for discussion are:
- Consider and vote to approve, disapprove or table the 2022-2023 Broadcasting Agreement
- Consider and vote to approve, disapprove or table the Special Education Paraprofessional Stipend Proposal
- Consider and vote to approve, disapprove or table naming Adjunct Teachers for Woodward Middle School for 2022-2023 school year.
In executive session, board members will discuss the August pesonnel report and athletic extra duty assignments.
Any votes will be taken in open session.
