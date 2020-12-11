Woodward County Commissioners have several sealed bids to consider during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Six-month bids will be opened for countywide emulsion, contract hauling and limestone chips.
The board will consider a Rural Water District 2 REAP grant.
A transfer of appropriations out of County Use Tax into Jail Use Tax will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of a 2015 CAT motor grader for District 2 to the Warren CAT buy back program.
Another resolution will be considered for disposing of an RCA TV and audio/visual stand to be junked for the Election Board.
In addition to regular business, the Nov. 2020 monthly report for the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector will be considered.
The Woodward Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the school administration building, 10th and Texas.
Board members will recognize Woodward's state junior sporting clay champions.
They will also hear the annual accounting of dropouts and college remediation rates from High School Principal Ron Sunderland and a report from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
Also, appointing someone to serve as a board member in Office No. 4 will be considered. No one filed for the position in the recent filing period. In Office No. 1, Leah Barby filed unopposed for another term.
After a consent agenda and some agreements, board members will hold an executive session to discuss the district personnel report for December and the quarterly evaluation of Reynolds.
A vote on the personnel report is scheduled once the board returns to open session.
