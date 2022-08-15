Woodward County Commissioners voted to extend the countywide burn ban through Aug. 22 at their Monday meeting.
The burn ban has been in effect since July 25.
Also, commissioners tabled bids for pipe.
Among other actions, commissioners:
- Approved applying for a grant through the Oklahoma Energy Efficieny Retrofit Program to replace lighting at the fairgrounds, jail and other county entities, which would save $60,000 a year on electric bills.
- Approved monthly reports from county officers.
After an executive session, commissioners voted to approve a resolution for participation in distributors Oklahoma settlement agreement whereas pharmaceutical opioids have harmed Woodward County. They also approved participation in the Janssen Oklahoma subdivision opioid settlement.
Commissioners tabled scheduling a public hearing and resolution to close a section of road ¾ miles west of EW 57 between NS 192/191.
No action was taken on a permit from Pioneer Telephone fiber optics throughout the county. Commissioners needed more details as to how deep the lines would be located.
Also approved was the transfer of appropriations American Rescue Plan Act general funds of $1,000,000 into each district.
Purchase orders and 4-week payroll were also approved.
