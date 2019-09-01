Woodward Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. due to the Labor Day holiday.
A resolution for abandoning a previous resolution R-19-75 for Public Comments which was approved January 28 of this year will be considered.
Commissioners will consider Woodward County schedule of expenditures of federal awards for fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The board will consider a motion to set up a public hearing for zoning reclassification. Preston and Donna Olson will present the motion by MAPC Bd for a 4.7373 acre tract in section 8 T22N R20W to be rezoned from A-1 General Agricultural District to I-2 General Industrial District. This will also include four tracts to the south and east to meet adjoining property currently zoned I-2.
An item for discussion of real estate contract from seller Columbian Club to Woodward Conservation District in Section 5 T22N R20W will also be discussed with Doug Eagon.
