The board of Woodward County Commissioners will meet for a short agenda Monday morning in the civil defense room of the basement in the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Regular business is calling the meeting to order, statement of compliance with the Open Meeting Act and approval of minutes of the previous meeting.
County officers and Emergency Management Director will have an opportunity to discuss any update or report they have with the board.
The possible amending of the security of the courthouse, protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19 will be considered again this week.
Four-week payroll and allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax will also be addressed by commissioners.
*****
Woodward City Commissioners have only one action item on their agenda for Monday's meeting.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
The one item is approval of bids for a new chassis diesel engine bucket truck. Travis Meritt with the city electric and traffic control is recommending awarding the bid to Equipment Technology LLC (ETI) for $99,081.06, the lowest bid of five bids submitted, according to the city packet.
Otherwise, commissioners will take up a consent agenda that includes routine financial reports plus facilities use agreements with the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association for rodeos in August and October in both the Crystal Beach Stadium and Woodward Round-up Club Arena, and with Tim Gray for a poker run and benefit at Crystal Beach Park.
The consent agenda also includes declaring some surplus property items and authorizing sale or disposal of the items.
The only action item for the Woodward Municipal Authority is approval of participation in an Trash Off Day allowing customers free landfill privileges by showing their utility bill on Sept. 26, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.